Outdoors Calendar: June 14, 2020

June 21
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
June 23
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
June 28
The Putnam County Gun Club will host a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
July 4
Independence Day! Get out and enjoy America’s great outdoors!
