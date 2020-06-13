Outdoors Calendar: June 14, 2020

June 21

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

June 23

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

June 28

The Putnam County Gun Club will host a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

July 4

Independence Day! Get out and enjoy America’s great outdoors!

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.

