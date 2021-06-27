The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Today

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol shoot, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

July 4

n Independence Day! Show your independence by getting outdoors and enjoying nature!

July 10

n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

July 19

n The Putnam County Gun club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

July 25

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol shoot, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

