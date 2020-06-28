Outdoors Calendar: June 28, 2020

Today
n The Putnam County Gun Club will host a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
June 30
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
July 6
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
July 11
n Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. 304-397-6188.
July 19
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.