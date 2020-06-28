Outdoors Calendar: June 28, 2020

Today

n The Putnam County Gun Club will host a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

June 30

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

July 6

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

July 11

n Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. 304-397-6188.

July 19

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

July 19

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.

Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.

Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.

Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.