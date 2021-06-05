June 12
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6118.
June 20
West Virginia Day! Get outdoors and enjoy the Mountain State!
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle shoot, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
June 27
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol shoot, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
July 4
Independence Day! Show your independence by getting outdoors and enjoying nature!
July 10
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.