June 12

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6118.

June 20

West Virginia Day! Get outdoors and enjoy the Mountain State!

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle shoot, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

June 27

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol shoot, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

July 4

Independence Day! Show your independence by getting outdoors and enjoying nature!

July 10

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

