Outdoors calendar: June 7, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


June 13

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

June 21

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

June 28

The Putnam County Gun Club will host a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 6, 2020

Bibbee, Larry - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel, Liberty.

Christian, Ralph - 2 p.m., Gilman Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Davin.

Drennen, Betty - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Gilmore, William - 11 a.m., Cochran Cemetery, New Martinsville.

Jones, Randall - 11:30 a.m., Jedamski Family Cemetery.

Milhoan, Donald - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Moore, Donald - 11:30 a.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, South Charleston.

O'Brien, Michael - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Painter, Hazel - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Rose, Robert - 2 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

VanMatre, Barbara - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.