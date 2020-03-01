Outdoors Calendar: March 1, 2020

Today

  • West Virginia’s spring fire season begins!
  • West Virginia’s trout-stocking season goes into full swing.

March 14

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

March 15

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

March 22

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

March 31

  • West Virginia’s trapping season for beavers will end.

— compiled by John McCoy

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.

