Outdoors calendar: March 15, 2020

Today

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

March 22

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

March 28

The annual Gold Rush series of stockings will begin at selected ponds and streams throughout West Virginia.

March 31

Trapping season for beavers will end.

April 20

Spring turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.

