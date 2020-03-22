Outdoors Calendar: March 22, 2020

Today
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
March 28
The annual Gold Rush series of stockings will begin at selected ponds and streams.
March 31
Trapping season for beavers will end.
April 4
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct an action rifle match, 8 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
April 7
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
April 11
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
April 20
Spring turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
— Compiled by John McCoy