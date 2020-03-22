Outdoors Calendar: March 22, 2020

Today

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

March 28

The annual Gold Rush series of stockings will begin at selected ponds and streams.

March 31

Trapping season for beavers will end.

April 4

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct an action rifle match, 8 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

April 7

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

April 11

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

April 20

Spring turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

— Compiled by John McCoy

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 22, 2020

Mahood, Byron - 3 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Rogers, Bradford - Noon, Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston.