Outdoors calendar: March 8, 2020

March 14
- The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
March 15
- The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
March 22
- The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
March 31
- Trapping season for beavers will end.
April 20
- Spring turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
— compiled by John McCoy