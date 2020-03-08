Outdoors calendar: March 8, 2020

March 14

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

March 15

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

March 22

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

March 31

  • Trapping season for beavers will end.

April 20

  • Spring turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

— compiled by John McCoy

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 8, 2020

Cobb, Vallie - 4 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.

Estep, William - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Huneycutt, Dreama - 3 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Marks, William - 2 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.

Samples, Evelyn - 2 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Samples, Marilyn - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Skeens, Rodney - 2 p.m., Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring.

Spella, Gretchen - 2 p.m., Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, Kanawha City.

Waite, Joyce - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

White, Clyde - 2 p.m., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan.