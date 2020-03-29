Outdoors Calendar: March 29, 2020

March 31

West Virginia's trapping season for beavers will end.

April 4

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct an action rifle match, 8 a.m., at the club's range near Eleanor.

April 7

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30 p.m., at the club's range near Eleanor.

April 11

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

April 20

West Virginia's spring turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

