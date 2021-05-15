May 16
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle shoot, 9 a.m., at the club's range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
May 23
West Virginia’s spring hunting season for wild turkeys will end at 1 p.m.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol shoot, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
May 31
West Virginia’s trout-stocking season ends.
June 5-6
The Putnam County Junior Smallbore Club will conduct a two-day Smallbore Camp at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-8112.
June 12
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6118.