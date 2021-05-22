The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Today (May 23)

West Virginia’s spring hunting season for wild turkeys will end at 1 p.m.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol shoot, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

May 31

West Virginia’s trout-stocking season ends.

June 5-6

The Putnam County Junior Smallbore Club will conduct a two-day Smallbore Camp at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-8112.

June 12

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6118.

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.

