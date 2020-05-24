Outdoors Calendar: May 24, 2020

Outdoors Calendar Today

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

May 26

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

May 30

n West Virginia’s trout-stocking season ends.

May 31

n The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will hold an online quarterly meeting, 1 p.m.

June 13

n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

June 21

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

