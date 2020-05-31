Outdoors Calendar: May 31, 2020

Today

The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will hold an online quarterly meeting, 1 p.m.

June 13

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

June 21

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

June 28

The Putnam County Gun Club will host a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.

Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.

Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.