Outdoors Calendar: May 31, 2020

Today
The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will hold an online quarterly meeting, 1 p.m.
June 13
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
June 21
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
June 28
The Putnam County Gun Club will host a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.