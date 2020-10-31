Essential reporting in volatile times.

Monday

The second segment of West Virginia’s dove-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Nov. 7

West Virginia’s hunting seasons for rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobcat, red and gray fox, quail and pheasant will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s trapping season will begin.

Nov. 9

The second segment of West Virginia’s waterfowl-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Nov. 14

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

The second segment of West Virginia’s waterfowl-hunting season will close at sunset.

Nov. 21

The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part woodcock season will end at sunset.

Nov. 23

West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s concurrent buck-bear season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The second segment of West Virginia’s multi-part firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.