Nov. 21

The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part woodcock season will end at sunset.

Nov. 23

West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s concurrent buck-bear season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The second segment of West Virginia’s multi-part firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 6

West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck season will close, one-half hour after sunset.

The second segment of West Virginia’s multi-part firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

