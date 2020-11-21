Monday
West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
West Virginia’s concurrent buck-bear season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
The second segment of West Virginia’s multi-part firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 6
West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck season will close, one-half hour after sunset.
The second segment of West Virginia’s multi-part firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 7
West Virginia’s firearm season for black bears will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 10
The second split of West Virginia’s traditional antlerless-deer season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 13
The second split of West Virginia’s traditional antlerless-deer season will close, one-half hour after sunset.