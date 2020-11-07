Monday
The second segment of West Virginia’s waterfowl-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Nov. 14
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
The second segment of West Virginia’s waterfowl-hunting season will close at sunset.
Nov. 21
The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part woodcock season will end at sunset.
Nov. 23
West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
West Virginia’s concurrent buck-bear season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
The second segment of West Virginia’s multi-part firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 6
West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck season will close, one-half hour after sunset.
The second segment of West Virginia’s multi-part firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.