Outdoors Calendar: Nov. 3, 2019

Monday
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will begin at sunrise.
Nov. 11
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
Nov. 16
West Virginia’s fall turkey season will close, one-half hour after sunset.
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will end at sunset.
Nov. 17
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will end at sunset.
Nov. 23
The final segment of West Virginia’s two-part season for woodcock will end at sunset.
Nov. 25
West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.