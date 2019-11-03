Outdoors Calendar: Nov. 3, 2019

Monday

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will begin at sunrise.

Nov. 11

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will begin at sunrise.

Nov. 16

West Virginia’s fall turkey season will close, one-half hour after sunset.

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will end at sunset.

Nov. 17

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will end at sunset.

Nov. 23

The final segment of West Virginia’s two-part season for woodcock will end at sunset.

Nov. 25

West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, November 3, 2019

Borgel, Dolores - 1 p.m., South Charleston Community Center.

Cantley, Nina - 1 p.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Dillon, Beverly - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Harless, Stanford - 1 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Emmons.

Lambert, David - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Lanham, Paul - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Paintiff, Lillie - 10 a.m., Schoolcraft Cemetery, Tague.

Shirey, Priscilla - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Snyder, Willard - 7 p.m., Genesis Fellowship, South Charleston.

Wallace, Celia - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Wellstead, Carl - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.