Outdoors Calendar: Nov. 17, 2019

Today
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will end at sunset.
Nov. 23
The final segment of West Virginia’s two-part season for woodcock will end at sunset.
Nov. 25
West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 7
West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 9
The second segment of West Virginia’s season for migratory Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 12
The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 15
The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 16
The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.