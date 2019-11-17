Outdoors Calendar: Nov. 17, 2019

Today

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will end at sunset.

Nov. 23

The final segment of West Virginia’s two-part season for woodcock will end at sunset.

Nov. 25

West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 7

West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 9

The second segment of West Virginia’s season for migratory Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 12

The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 15

The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 16

The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, November 17, 2019

Ellis, Walter - 1 p.m., West Logan Missionary Baptist Church.

Evans, Robert - 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Hess, Steven - 6 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.

Holmes, Buddy - 2 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Charleston.

Jeffrey Jr., Algie - 2 p.m., Stevens Chapel Methodist Church, Lake.

Mace, Elma - 2 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.

Meadows II, Richard - 2 p.m., Central Christian Church, Huntington.

Messinger, John - 2 p.m., Davis Funeral Home, Clarksburg.

Reynolds, Gladys - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Smith, Rosie - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Sykes, Teresa - 2 p.m., Winfield Church of the Nazarene.