Outdoors Calendar: Nov. 10, 2019

Monday

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will begin at sunrise.

Nov. 16

West Virginia’s fall turkey season will close, one-half hour after sunset.

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will end at sunset.

Nov. 17

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will end at sunset.

Nov. 23

The final segment of West Virginia’s two-part season for woodcock will end at sunset.

Nov. 25

West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, November 10, 2019

Beard, Ruth - 2:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Erskine, Betty - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley.

Keaton, Leslie - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Moore Jr., Philip - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.