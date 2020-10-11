Essential reporting in volatile times.

Today

The first segment of West Virginia’s hunting season for mourning doves will end at sunset.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

Oct. 17

West Virginia’s hunting season for ruffed grouse will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s hunting season for woodcock will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 18

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

The first segment of West Virginia’s hunting season for wild turkeys will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 22

West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 25

West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.