Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Today

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

The first segment of West Virginia's hunting season for wild turkeys will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 22

West Virginia's early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 24

The first segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for wild boar will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 25

West Virginia's early firearm season for antlerless deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Oct. 26

The first segment of West Virginia’s hunting season for wild turkeys will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 31

The first segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.