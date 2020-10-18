Today
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
The first segment of West Virginia's hunting season for wild turkeys will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Oct. 22
West Virginia's early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 24
The first segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for wild boar will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 25
West Virginia's early firearm season for antlerless deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Oct. 26
The first segment of West Virginia’s hunting season for wild turkeys will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Oct. 31
The first segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.