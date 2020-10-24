Today
West Virginia's early firearm season for antlerless deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Oct. 26
The second segment of West Virginia’s hunting season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 31
The first segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Nov. 2
The second segment of West Virginia’s dove-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Nov. 7
West Virginia’s hunting seasons for rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobcat, red and gray fox, quail and pheasant will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
West Virginia’s trapping season will begin.
Nov. 9
The second segment of West Virginia’s waterfowl-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Nov. 14
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
The second segment of West Virginia’s waterfowl-hunting season will close at sunset.