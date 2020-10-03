Essential reporting in volatile times.

Oct. 9

West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bears will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 10

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

The first segment of West Virginia’s fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 11

The first segment of West Virginia’s hunting season for mourning doves will end at sunset.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

Oct. 17

West Virginia’s hunting season for ruffed grouse will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

West Virginia’s hunting season for woodcock will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 18

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.