Outdoors Calendar: Oct. 13, 2019

Today

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will close at sunset.

Oct. 19

  • The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 19-20

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will host the SASS-WV State Wild Bunch Championships, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
  • West Virginia’s youth season for antlerless deer will take place.

Oct. 20

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will host a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Oct. 24

  • West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • West Virginia’s concurrent doe-bear firearm season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 27

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Oct. 28

The second segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

