Outdoors Calendar: Oct. 6, 2019

Oct. 11

n West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bears will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 12

n West Virginia’s fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

n West Virginia’s hunting season for ruffed grouse will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

n West Virginia’s hunting season for woodcock will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 13

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

n The first segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will close at sunset.

Oct. 19

n The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 19-20

n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will host the SASS-WV State Wild Bunch Championships, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

n West Virginia’s youth season for antlerless deer will take place.

Oct. 20

n The Putnam County Gun Club will host a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Oct. 24

n West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

