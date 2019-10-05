Outdoors Calendar: Oct. 6, 2019

Oct. 11
n West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bears will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Oct. 12
n West Virginia’s fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
n West Virginia’s hunting season for ruffed grouse will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
n West Virginia’s hunting season for woodcock will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 13
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
n The first segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will close at sunset.
Oct. 19
n The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Oct. 19-20
n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will host the SASS-WV State Wild Bunch Championships, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
n West Virginia’s youth season for antlerless deer will take place.
Oct. 20
n The Putnam County Gun Club will host a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Oct. 24
n West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.