Outdoors Calendar: Oct. 20, 2019

Today

  • West Virginia’s youth season for antlerless deer will take place.
  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will host the SASS-WV State Wild Bunch Championships, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will host a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Oct. 24

  • West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • West Virginia’s concurrent doe-bear firearm season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 27

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
  • West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
  • West Virginia’s concurrent doe-bear firearm season will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 28

  • The second segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Nov. 2

  • West Virginia’s trapping season will begin.

— compiled by John McCoy

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, October 20, 2019

Fink, Janice - 1:30 p.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.

Honaker, Dewey - 2 p.m., Arnett Assembly of God Church, Arnett.

Jenkins, Tina - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Payne, Joseph - 3 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Snyder, Janice - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Vance, Kendall - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.