Outdoors Calendar: Oct. 20, 2019

Today
- West Virginia’s youth season for antlerless deer will take place.
- The Kanawha Valley Regulators will host the SASS-WV State Wild Bunch Championships, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
- The Putnam County Gun Club will host a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Oct. 24
- West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
- West Virginia’s concurrent doe-bear firearm season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 27
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
- West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
- West Virginia’s concurrent doe-bear firearm season will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Oct. 28
- The second segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Nov. 2
- West Virginia’s trapping season will begin.
— compiled by John McCoy