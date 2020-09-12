Essential reporting in volatile times.

Monday

West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

Sept. 19

West Virginia’s second early firearm season for black bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.

Sept. 20

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Sept. 26

West Virginia’s archery and crossbow season for deer, bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Sept. 27

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Oct. 1

The first segment of West Virginia’s regular duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

