Outdoors calender
Today
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Sept. 26
n West Virginia’s archery and crossbow season for deer, bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Sept. 27
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Oct. 1
n The first segment of West Virginia’s regular duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.