Sept. 12
West Virginia’s squirrel-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shoot, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 397-6188.
Sept. 13
West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
Sept. 19
West Virginia’s second early firearm season for black bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.
Sept. 20
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Sept. 26
West Virginia’s archery and crossbow season for deer, bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 1
The first segment of West Virginia’s regular duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.