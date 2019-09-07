You are the owner of this article.


Outdoors Calendar: Sept. 8, 2019

Sept. 14

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
  • West Virginia’s hunting season for squirrels will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Sept. 15

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Sept. 21-22

  • West Virginia’s celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will take place at Stonewall Jackson State Park.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold its Youth Day at the club’s range near Eleanor.

Sept. 22

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Sept. 28

West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, September 7, 2019

Alford, Wendell - 3 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Beach, Daniel - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cantrell, Letha - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Chappell, Ruby - 2 p.m., Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, Nitro.

Cobb, Wilburn - 11 a.m., Cobb Cemetery, Tornado.

Cox, Donna - 11 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Davis, Della - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Erwin, Theresa - 3 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, Winfield.

Fairburn, John - 11 a.m., Bible Apostolic Church, Huntington.

Farmer, Betty - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hall, Edsel - 2 p.m., Sand Ridge.

Hampton II, Samuel - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hart, Lola - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hayson, Ida - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

McCourt, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Miller, Paul - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Nelson, Ruth - 11 a.m., Saint John's Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Phillips, Gary - 2 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.

Pitchford, Mildred - 2 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Smith, Mary - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Smith, Peter - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Whited, Carolyn - 3:30 p.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Willis, Richard - 10 a.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Withers, Jane - 11 a.m., St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, White Sulphur Springs.

Young, Russell - Noon, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.