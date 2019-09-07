Outdoors Calendar: Sept. 8, 2019

Sept. 14
- The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
- West Virginia’s hunting season for squirrels will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Sept. 15
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Sept. 21-22
- West Virginia’s celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will take place at Stonewall Jackson State Park.
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold its Youth Day at the club’s range near Eleanor.
Sept. 22
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Sept. 28
West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.