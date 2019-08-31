Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Outdoors calendar: Sept. 1, 2019

Monday

  • West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part hunting season for mourning doves will begin at noon.

Sept. 7

  • West Virginia’s one-day youth season for squirrels will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Sept. 14

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

Sept. 15

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Sept. 21-22

  • West Virginia’s celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will take place at Stonewall Jackson State Park.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold its Youth Day at the club’s range near Eleanor.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Allen, Franklin - 1 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home Chapel, Flatwoods.  
Bailey, Bradford - 11 a.m., Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. 
Bird, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
Cardot, Martha - 3 p.m., Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, Elkins.
Carroll, Martha - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Giles, Jared - Noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston.
Glaser, Joshua - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. 
Halstead, Charlene - Noon, First Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.
Hodges, Robert - 2 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro. 
King, Shirley - 2 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
McGlocklin, Betty - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Priddy, Joseph - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Roles, Bonnie - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery.
Runions, Nora - Noon, Gatens Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Shuler, Rachel - 1:30 p.m., Valley Park Community Center, Hurricane.
Smith, Sharon - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Madison.  
Thomas, Charles - 11 a.m., First Church of God, Gilboa.
White, Gregory - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
White, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. 