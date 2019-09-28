You are the owner of this article.
Outdoors Calendar: Sept. 29, 2019

Oct. 1

  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part duck and goose season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 5

  • West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.

Oct. 12

  • West Virginia’s fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • West Virginia’s hunting season for ruffed grouse will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • West Virginia’s hunting season for woodcock will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 13

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will close at sunset.

— compiled by john mccoy

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, September 28, 2019

Atkins, Connie - Noon, Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Blake, Summers-2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Summersville.

Brumfield, Betty - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Casto, Wilbert - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Fisher, Charles - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Fourney, Sandra - 11 a.m., St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Beckley.

Jeffrey, Virgil - 1 p.m., Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Hewett.

Lanham, Lonny - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Lovejoy, Dylan - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Manahan, Paul - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.

McComas, Hallie - Noon, McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Neylon, Jennings - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Powers, Patty - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Rogers, John - 11 a.m., Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Runion, Anna - 2 p.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.

Sharp, Nathan - 3 p.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston. 

Sigmon, Kathy - 5 p.m., Madison Baptist Church.

Starcher, Tyler - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Tucker, Erin - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Welch, Ramona - 11 a.m., Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene, Charleston. 

Whyte Sr., Charles - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.