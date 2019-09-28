Outdoors Calendar: Sept. 29, 2019

Oct. 1
- The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part duck and goose season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 5
- West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.
Oct. 12
- West Virginia’s fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
- West Virginia’s hunting season for ruffed grouse will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
- West Virginia’s hunting season for woodcock will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 13
- The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
- The first segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will close at sunset.
— compiled by john mccoy