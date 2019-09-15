You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Outdoors calendar: Sept. 15, 2019

Today

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Sept. 21

  • West Virginia’s second firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.

Sept. 21-22

  • West Virginia’s celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will take place at Stonewall Jackson State Park.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold its Youth Day at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call Bill Shank at 304-989-8112.

Sept. 22

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Sept. 28

  • West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 1

  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part duck and goose season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 5

West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, September 15, 2019

Beckner, Frank - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Blackburn, Mary - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Burns, Carrell - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Carper, Sonny - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Caudle Jr., John - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

McCumbers, Virginia - 7 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.

Roach, John - 3 p.m., Restoration Fellowship, Summerville.

Seals, Jacob - 2 p.m., Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Stallman, Leonard - 2 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.

Taggart, MacKenzie-1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.  