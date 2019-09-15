Outdoors calendar: Sept. 15, 2019

Today
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Sept. 21
- West Virginia’s second firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.
Sept. 21-22
- West Virginia’s celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will take place at Stonewall Jackson State Park.
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold its Youth Day at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call Bill Shank at 304-989-8112.
Sept. 22
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Sept. 28
- West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 1
- The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part duck and goose season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 5
West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.