Scholastic archery tournament cancelled, but students can still go to nationals

High-school basketball and baseball tournaments aren’t the only events affected by the coronavirus scare.
West Virginia’s state Archery in the Schools tournament has been canceled, too. Organizers said the event, which would have been held March 28 at Marshall University’s indoor football practice facility, will not be rescheduled.
Kayla Donathan, the Division of Natural Resources’ Archery in the Schools coordinator, said the tournament went from a “go” to a “no go” within a matter of days.
“We had been in pretty constant contact with the folks at Marshall,” she said. “They let us know that they were going to transition to online classes after spring break. We also had a lot of direction from the Cabell County Health Department. They were OK with the tournament at first, but as the situation evolved, they recommended we cancel it.”
Ultimately, the decision came down to numbers. With officials recommending that public gatherings be held to 50 people or fewer, the tournament was simply too large.
“We had 595 students coming in from 70 different schools around the state,” Donathan said. “When you add in the students’ parents and all the volunteers, this event can pull in 1,500 to 2,500 folks. Because of that, we could see it wasn’t in anyone’s best interest to hold the competition.”
The state tournament usually serves as a qualifier for the national Archery in the Schools tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky, usually in early May.
Donathan said that even with the state tournament’s cancellation, about 130 West Virginia archers will still qualify for the nationals.
“Between January 1 and March 2, we held a virtual qualifying tournament,” she explained. “Students had to submit scores from matches they competed in during that period.
“We went back, pulled up the qualifying scores, and considered them to be the scores at a ‘virtual state tournament.’ That way, they could go ahead to the nationals.”
Archery in the Schools national officials approved the virtual tournament and accepted the qualifying scores — not only for West Virginia, but also for other states in the same situation.
“All of the scores that qualified for our state tournament were also high enough to qualify for nationals, so it made sense for [AIS officials] to do that,” Donathan said. “The top team in each of our three divisions [elementary, middle school and high school] qualified, as did the top 10 male and female shooters from each division.”
Even though the qualifier counts as a virtual state tournament, Donathan said no physical state-tournament trophies or prizes will be handed out because there was no physical event.
The question now becomes whether the Louisville tournament, also known as the “Eastern Nationals,” will be held on its original May 7-9 date, postponed or cancelled altogether. Donathan said that, like many state coordinators, she has no idea what might ultimately happen.
“The situation is still really fluid,” she said. “I guess we’ll just wait and see. Regardless of the outcome, we’re thankful for our staff and volunteers here in West Virginia, and we’re looking forward to holding a real state tournament next year.”