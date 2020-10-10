West Virginia’s turkeys appear to have taken the “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again” approach to raising this year’s young.
“I think maybe we had some re-nesting take place,” said Mike Peters, turkey project leader for the state Division of Natural Resources. “I think maybe that March snow had an impact on reproduction, and that may have forced the hens to go through a re-nesting period.”
The evidence, Peters said, popped up during the DNR’s annual turkey brood count.
“Our turkey brood observations are in June, July and August,” he said. “In June we saw lots of hens and not many poults. But then, during later observations, we started seeing more poults.
“That’s unusual, and we think the birds re-nested and the [second batch of] poults showed up in July and August.”
Even so, the brood count declined slightly from last year, and Peters believes that might result in a slightly lower harvest during the fall turkey season.
That season, which will be open statewide Oct. 10-18 and in selected counties Oct. 26-Nov.15, ordinarily results in a harvest of around 1,000 gobblers, jakes, hens and jennies. Last year, hunters killed 1,113 birds.
With fewer birds in the woods, turkey hunters will need to choose carefully their approach toward the season.
This fall’s mast crop is spotty at best, downright poor at worst. The only acorn species that produced at above-average levels were red/black oak and scarlet oak. The rest — white oak, chestnut oak and scrub oak, came in well below average.
All the other hard- and soft-mast species are below average, too, so hunters who hope to bag a bird this fall should scout and find those isolated areas where acorns, cherries and other favored turkey foods “hit.” Chances are turkey flocks will home in on those areas.
That’s one approach. Peters said another way hunters could capitalize on the spotty mast crop is to wear out some boot leather.
“When we have less-than-ideal mast, birds have to spend more time looking for food,” he said. “That means they have to cover more territory. That makes them more susceptible to hunting pressure. The key will be trying to intercept the flocks on their travel routes, bust the flocks up and try to call the birds back in.”
It’s a time-honored fall turkey-hunting tactic, and it works well for hunters who know which calls to use and how to make them sound.
In the springtime, gobblers break off from flocks and gobble to summon hens. In the fall, flocks stay together, often in surprisingly large numbers. Busting up a flock can be as simple as walking under their roost trees, or as dramatic as running at them while yelling.
Once the birds are scattered, hunters can then pick an ambush spot and start calling. One of the most productive calls is the “kee-kee,” which imitates the sound a young turkey makes when it becomes separated from its flock.
Another effective call is the “assembly yelp” adult hens use when trying to call their brood back together. It’s a series of loud, plaintive yelps, usually three or four notes longer than a standard hen yelp.
Hunters in the state’s southern and southeastern counties should see more turkeys than hunters in other parts of the state.
That’s because Brood IX of the periodical cicada hatched this summer in that area of the state. Young turkeys thrived on the big bugs, and poult survival was much better there than elsewhere.
“The poult-per-hen ratio in the mountain region of the state was 3.92, which is high,” Peters said. “The southern region also was good, at 2.19. We like to see the average above 2.0.”
By comparison, the Eastern Panhandle counties averaged just 1.95, and counties in the western part of the state averaged a paltry 0.96.
“The western counties were what pulled down the statewide average, which was 1.79,” Peters said.
“Even so, compared to what we’ve seen across the southeastern part of the country, West Virginia is doing pretty well. Our population is pretty stable.”
Turkey hunting will be allowed in all of the state’s counties between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18.
From Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 31 counties are open. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 15, only 14 counties remain open.
Those counties are listed in the DNR’s Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available online at the agency’s website, www.wvdnr.gov.
One change for the upcoming season is that both segments of the season will end on Sundays instead of Saturdays, in effect giving hunters one to two more days of hunting, depending on location.