The West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year. Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.
“There’s a lot of good things happening in West Virginia and so much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season, and the return of the WVDNR’s license giveaway is just one more thing that makes our beautiful state such a great place to hunt and fish,” Gov. Justice said in a news release. “I want to encourage all West Virginians and all those who come to our state to get their 2023 license early so they’ll be entered to win some great prizes.”
There are prizes for both residents and non-residents. One resident will win a lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, and one non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets. Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays and gift bags. The prize drawing is sponsored by the Division of Natural Resources and the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Winners will be announced in January 2023.
“As the holiday season approaches, we wanted to start our license giveaway even earlier and give folks more time to buy their license,” Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource Brett McMillio said in a news release. “Only a few lucky winners will be selected, but everyone who buys a license has a chance to win big, so we want to encourage everyone to participate and start planning their hunting and fishing adventures for the new year.”
To enter the giveaway, residents may purchase a Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ or Class AHJ license. Non-residents may enter by purchasing a Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ or Class AAHJ license. All licenses can be purchased at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license agent.
Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the Division of Natural Resources licensing unit at 304-558-2758. If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will be needed. If the recipient has never had a license before, additional information may be needed to establish an account.
Additionally, hunters are reminded of another opportunity to win prizes. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s Big Buck Photo Contest is open to submissions until Dec. 27. Photos can be submitted online.
Five people from the youth division will receive a lifetime hunting and fishing license. Five people from the adult division can choose from one of three prizes: a free lifetime West Virginia hunting license, a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.
All contestants must have a valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License to participate and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for the buck.