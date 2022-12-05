Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

dnrbearhunting

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year. Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.

 West Virginia Division of Natural Resource | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year. Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December will automatically be entered into the drawing.

“There’s a lot of good things happening in West Virginia and so much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season, and the return of the WVDNR’s license giveaway is just one more thing that makes our beautiful state such a great place to hunt and fish,” Gov. Justice said in a news release. “I want to encourage all West Virginians and all those who come to our state to get their 2023 license early so they’ll be entered to win some great prizes.”

Stories you might like

Recommended for you