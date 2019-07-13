You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Unsightly growths plague 'Elephant Man' buck

Fibroma buck

A white-tailed buck, captured on Tom Stokes’ trail camera, suffers from multiple cutaneous fibromas, wart-like growths caused by microscopic parasites. The growths are harmless unless they grow large enough to impede a deer’s breeding, eating or walking, and usually disappear after a few weeks.

 Courtesy photo

Ugh.

Sometimes trail-camera pictures don’t paint a pretty picture.

Tom Stokes, who works in West Virginia and lives just across the river in Ohio, recently captured some images of a young spike buck.

“It looks like the Elephant Man,” Stokes said.

The otherwise healthy deer is covered with cutaneous fibromas, or “deer warts.”

Stokes said the buck appears to have developed the growths over the span of several weeks.

“Earlier in the year, I picked up a picture of one that had spots on it in the same kind of pattern,” he said. “I think this may be the same one, with the fibromas more developed.”

Cutaneous fibromas are caused by microscopic parasites transmitted to deer through insect bites or other breaks in the skin. The growths, which are brown or blackish-brown and rough to the touch, average about 3/8 of an inch in diameter but can clump together to form significantly larger masses.

The condition, while unsightly, doesn’t cause lasting harm to its victims unless clumps of the tumors interfere with breathing, eating or walking. The growths usually last for about two months before they dry up and disappear.

Fibromas are found on bucks about five times as often as they are found on does. In either case, they’re pretty rare. Only 2.1 percent of bucks and 0.4 percent of does develop the growths. Stokes said he has a picture of another young buck with a single fibroma about the size of a ping-pong ball.

Deer who develop fibromas are otherwise healthy. The growths affect only the skin, and have no effect on underlying muscles or organs. Meat from a fibroma-infested deer is safe to eat, but Stokes said you’ll never prove it by him.

“I talked with Ryan Harris of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and he said the meat is OK once you skin them out,” Stokes said. “That’s one deer I wouldn’t eat.”

Reach John McCoy at

johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231 or follow

@GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Anderson, Ronald - 2 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Bledsoe, Max - 3 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. 
Boswell, Frances - 4 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Brown, Isabelle - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason. 
Bryant, Susan - 11 a.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.
Byers, Cornell - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.
Callaway, Martha - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Conley, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Cunningham, Louise - 2 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Donahue Sr., James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Doss, James - 11 a.m., Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Goddard, Dorrine - 1 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle. 
Guills Jr., Jesse - 11 a.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church.
Guthrie, Cathryn - Noon, Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Hobbs, Mary - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.   
Isaac, Mildred - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Jarvis, Clarence - 2 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. 
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Johnson, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. 
Kolb, Gary - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes. 
Leek, Janet - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Lowery, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
McClellan, Glenna - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Miller Jr., Bruce - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.   
Moore, Kimberly - Noon, Glen Ferris Apostolic Church.
Negrete, Helen - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Oxley, Geary - 5 p.m., Capitol City Baptist Church, South Charleston.
Plemons, Charles - 1 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Marys.
Postalwait, Joy - 2 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Ripper, Charles - 11 a.m., Klingel - Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
Samuel, Mel - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. 
Sponaugle, Louise - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Walton, Geneva - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.