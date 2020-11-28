So far, so good.
That’s the way West Virginia’s top bear biologist views the number of bears killed so far this fall. In fact, he believes hunters will set a new bear-harvest record. The key? How many bears they kill during the traditional December firearm season that opens on Dec. 8.
“I feel pretty darned confident about this year bringing a record,” said Colin Carpenter, bear project leader for the state division of Natural Resources. “At this point, it would take something major to shut us down.”
Hunters have enjoyed plenty of success so far. With three firearm seasons complete and with the archery season and a fourth firearm season well underway, Carpenter said hunters are “positioned pretty well” to break the existing record of 3,201, set in 2015.
One week of the concurrent buck-bear firearm season is complete with another still to come. Immediately after that season ends, the traditional December season will begin.
Most of the bears roaming the woods during the December season will be males or females that didn’t mate. Pregnant females usually begin to hibernate in late November, right about the time the buck season begins.
Carpenter doesn’t believe the early hibernators will have much of an impact on the concurrent buck-bear harvest.
“We don’t usually see wild fluctuations in the concurrent harvest,” he explained. “If we get 500 bears killed during the buck season, we’ll be in really good shape when the December season begins.”
After it opens, weather conditions and the presence or absence of food will determine how many bears hunters ultimately get.
“Barring any significant freak snowfall event, I think we’ll have a lot of bears out and active for the December season,” Carpenter predicted.
“Generally, our December season accounts for 600 to 1,100 animals. Last year, hunters killed 753. If this year’s total lands in the 800-to-900 range, it will be fantastic.”
He said hunters who don’t use dogs to track bears will need to pay close attention to their quarry’s potential food sources.
“In areas with very little mast, bears will go to bed early,” he added. “In areas that still have red oak acorns, the bears should be out.
“I talked with a bear hunter who hunts in the [Monongahela National Forest], and he said areas where red oak trees exist, he’s finding a good supply of acorns. It’s one of those situations where the trees on one ridge might have plenty of mast, while the trees on the next on might not.”
In the mountain counties, hunters might need to ignore the ridge tops they usually hunt.
“Red oak doesn’t grow above a certain elevation,” Carpenter explained. “If hunters aren’t finding bears up high, they should move to a lower elevation. Chances are they’ll find bears there.”
People who hunt with dogs, he added, will always be able to locate bears.
Carpenter also advised December deer hunters to purchase bear-damage stamps, which they would need in order to legally kill a bear in case they encountered one.
“We have a lot of deer seasons in December,” he said, “three antlerless-deer seasons and the muzzleloader season. That’s a lot of opportunity. Bear season will also be in, so hunters who might want to take a bear should be prepared.”
Hunters who take that advice might just play a role in helping to establish a new bear-harvest record.
“We’re having a good year,” Carpenter said. “It would be nice to finish it strong.”