'Critical habitat' designation can affect hunting, fishing regulations

Critical habitat.
Get used to the term. Chances are you’ll see and hear it repeated many, many times.
What is it? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s defines it as “specific geographic areas that contain features essential to the conservation of an endangered or threatened species and that may require special management and protection.”
In other words, if a piece of land or a section of stream contains critical habitat for some endangered creature, government agencies may place restrictions on how that land or waterway can be used.
Case in point: In November 2018, FWS officials proposed that 370 miles of streams in West Virginia and Virginia be listed as critical habitat for the endangered candy darter.
Most of that mileage lay within two watersheds: the Gauley River and its tributaries upstream from Curtin Bridge, and the upper Greenbrier River and its tributaries.
Biologists believe the candy darter has become endangered because it readily cross-breeds with a closely related species, the variegate darter. They don’t believe the hybridization took place naturally.
Rather, they believe variegate darters were brought into the candy darter’s home range, intentionally or unintentionally, by way of anglers’ bait buckets.
Attempting to ensure that no further “bait bucket introductions” took place, West Virginia fisheries officials banned the use of any fish for bait in streams identified as critical habitat. The ban went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The ban also extends to two streams outside the candy darter’s native range: Glade Creek of Mann’s Creek in Fayette County, and Camp Creek in Mercer County. Those streams, too, have been identified as critical habitat, because fisheries officials plan to introduce candy darters there.
According to the FWS definition, “critical habitat may also include areas that are not currently occupied by the species but will be needed for recovery.”
Earlier this week, FWS officials proposed that 362 miles of streams in the Tug Fork and Big Sandy River watersheds be designated critical habitat for the endangered Big Sandy crayfish. They also proposed critical habitat designation for the endangered Guyandotte crayfish along 83 miles of streams in the upper Guyandotte River watershed.
Currently, the Guyandotte crayfish is found in just 41 miles of stream in two Guyandotte tributaries. FWS officials proposed the remaining 42 miles as waters “not currently occupied by the species but will be needed for recovery.”
According to the FWS’ release, the proposed designation “would not affect adjacent landowner activities unless those activities involve federal funding or federal permits and may affect designated streams.”
Furthermore, the release states that “[c]ritical habitat designation does not allow the government or public to access private lands, nor does it require non-federal landowners to restore habitat or recover species.”
The devil, of course, will be in the details. Almost certainly, the designation will affect future applications for federal mining pollution-discharge permits. FWS officials are also asking that residents not drive ATVs through streams in those watersheds.
Inevitably, critical-habitat designation will upset some of the folks it affects. It might, however, help prevent extinctions from taking place.