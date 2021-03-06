For those of you not familiar with the term, a third rail carries the electric current that powers subway trains. Third rails carry lots of voltage and lots of current. Touching one while grounded can be, and often is, fatal to humans. The expression, “touching a third rail of politics,” means taking on an issue so politically charged it zaps any politician brazen enough to take it on. Well, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources appears poised to do just that. At the Feb. 21 meeting of the state’s Natural Resources Commission, DNR officials said they were asking the Legislature to draft a bill that would restrict the training of bear dogs during the five-week spring turkey season. “We’ve been getting many complaints about dogs being trained during turkey season,” said DNR director Steve McDaniel. “They’re coming into conflict with people out turkey hunting.” The bill, as I understand it to be conceived, would take from the Legislature the authority to regulate dog training and hand it to the seven members of the Natural Resources Commission. In my 41 years as a reporter, I’ve learned that in the realm of West Virginia’s outdoors, there are two third rails that outrank all others. One is firearms. Never, ever try to take away people’s guns. The other is dogs. Never, ever mess with hunters’ ability to train their hounds. From time to time down through the years, well-intentioned people have tried to place restrictions on dog training. They’ve failed, sometimes spectacularly. I still remember the time, about 30 years ago, when agency officials were considering a regulation that would cut back on dog training. They held a meeting in Clendenin to discuss it. Hundreds of dog owners came to protest what they perceived as their God-given right to train their dogs whenever, however and wherever the deemed appropriate. Cowed by the display, the DNR backed down. It might surprise some folks to learn that the West Virginia State code says “…it is illegal for any person at any time to permit any dog owned or under his or her control to chase, pursue or follow the tracks of any wild animal or wild bird, day or night, between May 1 and August 15.” The sentence that comes immediately after that one, however, essentially undoes that restriction: “Provided, that dogs may be trained on wild animals and wild birds, except deer and wild turkeys, and field trials may be held or conducted on the grounds or lands of the owners or by his or her bona fide tenant, or upon the grounds or lands of another person with his or her written permission, or on public lands at any time.” Senate Bill 513, introduced earlier this week, would strike “between May 1 and August 15” in the first sentence and insert “during the hunting dog training seasons” into the second sentence. Striking the first phrase would remove the responsibility for setting a dog season by statute, i.e., by the Legislature. Inserting the second phrase would hand that responsibility to the Natural Resources Commission, which sets hunting-season dates and bag limits. The state’s bear-dog and coon-dog enthusiasts are a well-organized and extraordinarily vocal bunch. I doubt they’ll take kindly to McDaniel’s comments, or to the Senate bill introduced on the DNR’s behalf. Unless I miss my guess, they’ll issue a warning to any lawmakers foolhardy enough to support Senate Bill 513, and it probably will go something like this: “Touch this third rail and suffer the consequences. Go ahead; we double-dog dare you.”
While looking back at my notes from the recent Natural Resources Commission meeting, I noticed several noteworthy bits of information that hadn’t yet made it into print.
Here they are, in no particular order of importance:
n COVID-19 created a lot of problems in 2020, but it sure didn’t have much effect on West Virginia’s big-game hunting seasons.
“It was a crazy year,” said Gary Foster, assistant wildlife chief for the state Division of Natural Resources. “We were worried that COVID would restrict hunter participation. We were pleasantly surprised at what we saw.”
Foster said hunters killed more deer, bear, turkey and wild boars last year than they did in 2019. Some of the increases were slight, but at least they weren’t decreases.
Hunting-license sales to nonresidents were poor during the spring turkey season, which began during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Foster said.
“Nonresident participation was down, but apparently a lot of resident hunters took to the woods and offset that drop in nonresident hunting,” he added.
License sales picked up after the spring, particularly among bear hunters.
“We sold 3,100 more resident bear stamps than we did in 2019, and about 500 more nonresident stamps,” Foster said.
The extra participation showed up in the harvest. Hunters killed a record-breaking 3,541 bears, 340 more than they’d taken in any previous season. An increase in participation might also have contributed to 2020’s slight increase in the antlerless-deer harvest. Foster said hunters purchased about 8,000 more doe permits than they did in 2019.
A late-season lottery draw for permits to hunt on a large tract of private land also appears to have piqued hunters’ interest in hunting wild boars.
“We had 1,763 people apply for that late boar hunt,” Foster said. “We issued 200 permits. We don’t know how many permit-holders ended up participating, but we do know they harvested seven animals. Wild boars are tough to hunt.”
During all the boar seasons — archery and firearm, early and late segments combined — hunters bagged 144 hogs, the highest total since 1995.
n Hunters who apply for lottery-drawn permits to hunt antlerless deer on the Monongahela, Washington and Jefferson national forests should have an easier time of it this year. The DNR’s Keith Krantz told commissioners that the agency plans to make the permits county-specific rather than management-district specific. National forest management districts often encompass parts of several counties, and sometimes have nondescript names such as Beaver Dam and Shenandoah.
“It was hard for hunters to tell which management district they were hunting in,” Krantz said. “We think making it county-specific will clear that up.”
n DNR officials not only want to change the dates when anglers can legally keep trout caught in the state’s delayed-harvest fishing areas, they appear to be preparing to add several more such areas.
Currently, the catch-and-keep window extends from June 1 to Oct. 1. The DNR asked the commission to change it to April 1 to Oct. 31.
Mark Scott, the DNR’s fisheries chief, said he expects more delayed-harvest waters to be added when the DNR’s new trout-management plan comes out in June. “The idea is to catch the trout out before the water gets warm and they die,” he added.