Contrary to popular belief, being a senior citizen does have some upside.
For instance, being 65 allowed me to get the coronavirus vaccine a little more quickly than many folks. It also would entitle me to some sweet little senior discounts — if, that is, I could ever remember to ask for them.
As a hunter and angler in West Virginia, being 65 has another perk: The opportunity to purchase a senior lifetime hunting and fishing license.
For a one-time fee of $25, Mountain State residents who reach that magic age can secure for themselves the privilege to hunt and fish for the rest of their lives.
Purchasing a senior lifetime license also entitles each licensee to a privilege non-seniors don’t have — the ability to hunt deer during the state’s youth season.
It also helps make sure the Division of Natural Resources gets every federal dollar it should. Every year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service distributes to all 50 states monies collected from federal excise taxes paid on guns, ammunition and archery equipment. Each state gets its share based on the number of registered hunters it has.
Before West Virginia made its senior lifetime license available, residents age 65 and older were allowed to hunt for free.
That was fine, but it also meant they couldn’t be counted as hunters, and it kept the state from getting as much federal money as it would have been entitled to.
That changed in 2012, when the Legislature approved the creation of a senior lifetime license. The DNR gets to count each senior license holder for a full six years after they purchase their licenses.
It occurred to me that, now that I’m 65, I probably should go ahead and purchase a senior license, even though I’ve been a full-fledged lifetime license holder since 1998. I didn’t really need to purchase one, but I figured that since it would help the DNR qualify for more federal money, why not?
So I logged onto the DNR’s electronic license system to attempt to buy a senior license. That’s when the misadventure began.
The agency recently upgraded its system to include mobile devices, and the change required people who hadn’t used the system in a while to update their username and password.
One of the boxes I filled out asked for an ID number. I dutifully typed in the DNR ID number I’d had since the electronic system went into place.
It wouldn’t accept the number. A call to the DNR revealed that I should have typed in my driver’s license number or my Social Security number. So I typed in my driver’s license number — which it also wouldn’t accept.
The DNR’s Charlie Kennedy checked the system and determined that the driver’s license I had on file had expired. I gave him the new expiration date on the card I got when I turned 65, and he fixed it. At long last, I was IN THE SYSTEM!!!
Confident now, I clicked on the button to purchase a license, tag or permit. It gave me a menu of options — not one of which was to purchase a senior license.
Another call to Charlie revealed that I hadn’t yet purchased a tag or permit using the electronic system. Until I did, he said, the system wouldn’t give me the option to purchase a senior license.
Apparently, as a safeguard to make sure people who apply for senior licenses are state residents, DNR officials put in an interlock that required prior resident-license purchases.
I was already registered in the system as having a full-privilege lifetime license, but because it was purchased 16 years before the electronic system was created, it didn’t officially count.
So then I got back into the system and purchased an $8 bear-damage stamp, figuring that would, at long last, open the senior lifetime-license option to me.
Just to be on the safe side, I logged out after the purchase, logged in again, and looked at the menu of available options.
Yet again, “senior lifetime license” was not among them.
I guess this old-timer will have to buy his senior license the old-fashioned way — from a flesh-and-blood license dealer. Appropriate, isn’t it?