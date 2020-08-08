Aug. 16
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Aug. 22
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Aug. 29
West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise, in Logan, Mingo, McDowell and Wyoming counties.
Sept. 1
West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part mourning dove season will begin at noon.
Sept. 5
West Virginia’s one-day youth season for squirrels will take place.
Sept. 12
West Virginia’s squirrel-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Sept. 13
West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.