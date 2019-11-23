Outdoors Calendar: Nov. 24, 2019

Monday

  • West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 7

  • West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
  • The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
  • West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 9

  • The second segment of West Virginia’s season for migratory Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 12

  • The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 15

  • The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 16

The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

