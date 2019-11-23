Outdoors Calendar: Nov. 24, 2019

Monday
- West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
- The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
- West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 7
- West Virginia’s firearm season for buck deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
- The second segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
- West Virginia’s concurrent bear-buck hunt will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 9
- The second segment of West Virginia’s season for migratory Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 12
- The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 15
- The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 16
The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.