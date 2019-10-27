Outdoors Calendar: Oct. 27, 2019

Today
The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s concurrent doe-bear firearm season will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Oct. 28
The second segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Nov. 2
West Virginia’s trapping season will begin.
West Virginia’s hunting seasons for cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobwhite quail, ring-necked pheasant, fox and bobcat will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part firearm season for wild boars will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Nov. 4
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will begin at sunrise.
Nov. 11
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
Nov. 16
West Virginia’s fall turkey season will close, one-half hour after sunset.
The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will end at sunset.