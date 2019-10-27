Outdoors Calendar: Oct. 27, 2019

Today

The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

West Virginia’s early firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s concurrent doe-bear firearm season will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Oct. 28

The second segment of West Virginia’s two-part fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Nov. 2

West Virginia’s trapping season will begin.

West Virginia’s hunting seasons for cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobwhite quail, ring-necked pheasant, fox and bobcat will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The first segment of West Virginia’s two-part firearm season for wild boars will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Nov. 4

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for mourning doves will begin at sunrise.

Nov. 11

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will begin at sunrise.

Nov. 16

West Virginia’s fall turkey season will close, one-half hour after sunset.

The second segment of West Virginia’s three-part season for ducks and Canada geese will end at sunset.

