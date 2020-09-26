Today
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Oct. 1
The first segment of West Virginia’s regular duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Oct. 3
West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bears will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha and Raleigh counties.
Oct. 9
West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bears will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Oct. 10
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
Oct. 11
The first segment of West Virginia’s hunting season for mourning doves will end at sunset.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.