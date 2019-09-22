You are the owner of this article.
Outdoors Calendar: Sept. 22, 2019

Today

  • West Virginia’s celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will take place at Stonewall Jackson State Park.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Sept. 28

  • West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 1

  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part duck and goose season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 5

  • West Virginia’s third early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.

Oct. 12

  • West Virginia’s fall turkey season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • West Virginia’s hunting season for ruffed grouse will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • West Virginia’s hunting season for woodcock will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Oct. 13

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will close at sunset.

— compiled by John McCoy

