At my home in southern West Virginia, we received our first frost of the fall last week. For many of us who choose to live the outdoor lifestyle, the first frost signifies the change is on its way.
For sportsmen and women who set our calendars and clocks to mirror wildlife activity, the change signifies the hard split between early season and season.
Early season for many game species is all about locating food sources, bedding areas and travel routes.
Generally, the temperatures in our state are warm and the tree’s canopies are still full of leaves.
For deer hunters, especially bow hunters, early season can be a magical time to catch Mr. Big Buck in a daily pattern that perhaps, if you’re lucky, he may simply mess up enough to put himself in an exposed position for the hunter sitting high in a tree.
During season, at least for the game animals such as white-tailed deer, increased daylight activity can occur during the period hunters call the rut — the time in which deer are in mating mode.
There have been countless articles, blogs, podcasts, interviews and even books written about the white-tail rut. Some break down the rut into sub-seasons such as pre-rut, seeking, chasing, lockdown, post-rut and sometimes even the second rut.
I am not a professional game manager or a wildlife biologist by any stretch. I am simply someone who has hunted deer in West Virginia for nearly 40 years in all parts of the deer seasons. The only thing I am certain of is, during the rut, it can be the best time to be in the woods.
In short, the reason why is the deer tend to be on their feet more and on the move during daylight hours.
The deer’s movement can be seen as random, and often you may see deer you haven’t seen all season. I've heard stories many times of beginners’ luck where a hunter random picked a spot to hunt and was rewarded with a buck that they didn’t even know existed.
For some, the rut isn’t always seen as fair. It doesn’t always play by the human rules of how much scouting, preparation and time you have spent in the woods equals the prize at the end.
That's what I love about it — the known and unknown results of spending the day immersed in Mother Nature’s world.
During the rut, the increased activity and movement of deer can make every day unique in the deer woods.
Regardless of what phase of rut the deer are in on your hunting grounds, the scenery this time of year makes it so pleasant for a day afield. In fact, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s Fall Foliage update, color has been slower to peak in West Virginia this year, resulting in some beautiful fall foliage remaining through early November.
The higher elevations in the eastern mountains are past peak, but colorful foliage can still be found throughout the other eight travel regions. Much of the state is expected to peak over the next week or two, so this weekend marks a great opportunity to see peak color before the leaves drop.
For hunters, this time of time is what we have been waiting for and dreaming of since last season. It’s time to be in the woods. I plan on doing as much of that as possible.