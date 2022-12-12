Canaan Valley Resort will open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The resort has 47 trails featuring a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain. The mountain offers a vertical drop of 850 feet accessed by three lifts (one quad and two triples) and a magic carpet at the beginners area.
The resort is the site of the first commercial ski development in West Virginia and situated in the highest mountain valley east of the Rockies. It also offers skating and snowshoeing.
A live webcam of the snowmaking is available on its website.
“With multi-million-dollar improvements to the ski area over the past two years and as we celebrate our 51st season in operation, we are excited for guests to experience what we believe to be some of the best skiing and tubing our region has to offer,” said Matt Baker, resort general manager.
Expanded the Tube Park to more than twice its previous size, now offering some of the longest tubing lanes in the Mid-Atlantic. With more than 17 lanes and the addition of a newly constructed sun kid lift, guests will spend less time in lines, the resort says.
Remodeled and significantly enlarged the ski and snowboard rental facility and added advance, online ski, boot and snowboard ordering.
Added a new RFID (Radio Frequency ID) lift ticket and lift gate system to speed a guests’ trip to the mountain and reduce time in lift lines. Replacing the paper lift tickets, guests purchase passes online and receive a plastic RFID card that allows them to reload lift tickets or season passes via their mobile phone or computer.
Overnight lodging packages are available. Guests who stay at Canaan Valley Resort three or more consecutive nights can save 20% off the standard rate (black-out dates may apply).
There are five ski resorts in West Virginia: Canaan Valley, Oglebay, Snowshoe Mountain, Winterplace and Timberline.