Canaan Valley Resort will open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The resort has 47 trails featuring a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain. The mountain offers a vertical drop of 850 feet accessed by three lifts (one quad and two triples) and a magic carpet at the beginners area.

